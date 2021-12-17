Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and more The Batman stars to be featured in March covers for DC comic books

By published

The new cinematic Batman, Catwoman, more jump back into comics

Batman: The Knight #3 variant cover
Batman: The Knight #3 variant cover (Image credit: Rafael Albuquerque (DC))

DC's Dark Knight will enter a new cinematic era with the March 2022 debut of The Batman film - and DC is stepping up to celebrate the Robert Pattinson-led relaunch.

The Batman poster (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

DC has enlisted nine artists to draw The Batman-inspired illustrations to be used as variant covers in most of the major Batman and Bat-adjacent books for the month of March.

And they're not just drawing Pattinson's Batman in these variant covers; there's also Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Paul Dano's RIddler, and Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon.

Here's a list of the planned The Batman variant covers, along with when they're scheduled to arrive:

  • March 1: Batman #121 by Lee Bermejo
  • March 1: Batman: Killing Time #1 (of 6) by Carlos D'Anda
  • March 8: Detective Comics #1056 by Puppeteer Lee
  • March 8: Batgirls #4 by Jonboy Meyers
  • March 15: Justice League #74 by Ben Oliver
  • March 15: Nightwing #90 by Riccardo Federici
  • March 15: Batman: The Knight #3 (of 10) by Rafael Albuquerque
  • March 15: Catwoman #41 by Jenny Frison
  • March 22: Harley Quinn #13 by Simone Bianchi

Take a look at them all here:

The Batman variant cover

(Image credit: DC)

Reminder - as these are variant covers, they won't be sold digitally but are exclusive to printed comic books and generally rarer than the issue's primary cover version. So call ahead to your local stores to reserve your copy.

We're still waiting to see if a comic book/graphic novel adaptation of The Batman will be forthcoming, but DC is doing a collection of three major comics which are said to have inspired the upcoming film. Read all about the comics that inspired The Batman here.

The Batman opens in North American theaters on March 4.

Get everything you need to know about this upcoming film with our guide to The Batman

