8 Breakout Blokes Of 2010

Breakout: Let’s face it, BA Baracus was by far the best character in the original A-Team.



That’s one of the reasons why, even today, every time you turn on your telly you only have to wait ten minutes for Mr T to start barking at you about Warcraft or nuts or whatever.



2010’s Bad Attitude will be coming from Rampage Jackson – a mixed martial artist with a penchant for wearing massive chains.



As long as the producers keep the latter and don’t try to introduce the former into Baracus’ repertoire, we reckon Jackson could be looking at instant iconic status.



Just don’t ask him to get on no plane. We’d like to take this opportunity to express sympathy to the simpleton who asks him to travel in that manner.



Damaged Goods? Jackson was arrested and charged for smashing his van into several cars and drove off without leaving so much as a note.



BA fans will appreciate that despite the fact his van’s tyres blew-out during the subsequent police pursuit, Rampage carried on driving on the rims. Also, the truck had his picture painted on the side.

Baracus would be proud.



The New: Mr T