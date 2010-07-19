14 Reasons To Love Comic-Con 2010

Comic-Con (aka Geek Mecca) launches its 40th year in San Diego this Thursday 22 July. And as usual, it is promising another four days packed with exclusive looks at new movies, discussion panels with the big wigs, parties and a raft of geeky talks for those who live to dissect the adventures of their favourite superheroes (or supervillains).

As movie fans, we’re of course most excited about the movie stuff. And thanks to the current popularity of comic book movies, just about every filmmaking man and his dog will be attending this year’s convention to talk up their projects. Comic-Con is renowned for revealing never-before-seen titbits to get us all even more excited about future films, and 2010 should be no different…