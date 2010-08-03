Tumblr is one of the fastest growing user-communities on the web. Part blogging-platform, part social network, it's more powerful than Twitter and easier to use than Facebook - and we love it .
Tumblr is a creative melting pot - over 6 million users now Tumble, and if you're a filmmaker, film reviewer or a film geek and you're not already a part of the action, then you're going to want to be.
Of course Tumblr isn't all film - there are Tumblogs that focus on everything from photography, music and comic books, to graphic design, creative writing, art, comedy, food, politics, health & fitness and pratically any topic you can think of.
It's the film aspect that excites us, understandably. A hub for up and coming film makers, film reviewers and established talent (Rian Johnson, director of Brick, has a Tumblr for posting his photography , and Joseph Gordon-Levitt posts his short film projects), it's a veritable ocean of creative minds that you'll want to immerse yourself in.
To get you started we've compiled a list of 100 awesome Tumblr filmmakers, reviewers and fans - and this is just scratching the surface.
So dig in, look around and get started with your own Tumblr - and be sure to follow your favourite movie magazine while you're at it!
Apologies to anyone we left out!
100 Awesome Tumblr Movie Blogs;
A Movie A Day Keeps The Zombies Away
Cade Snyder And His Movie Ramblings
Casey Donahue Is Fresh To Death
Guiding You Through Netflix Instant Watch
"I Am Not Steak, You Can't Just Order Me"
Justin Johnson's Almost Daily Weblog
Movie Meatloaf: Diary Of A Netflix Junky
One Step Inside, Doesn't Mean You Understand
The Poor Dancing Girl, She Won't Dance Again
Already Tumblmad? Have we converted you? Leave a comment!
(Oh, and if we left you out, put your Tumblr URL in the comments and we'll be sure to check you out!)
