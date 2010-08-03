Popular

100 Awesome Tumblr Movie Blogs

By

Film fans and filmmakers to follow on Tumblr

Tumblr movie blogs

Share

Tumblr is one of the fastest growing user-communities on the web. Part blogging-platform, part social network, it's more powerful than Twitter and easier to use than Facebook - and we love it .

Tumblr is a creative melting pot - over 6 million users now Tumble, and if you're a filmmaker, film reviewer or a film geek and you're not already a part of the action, then you're going to want to be.

Of course Tumblr isn't all film - there are Tumblogs that focus on everything from photography, music and comic books, to graphic design, creative writing, art, comedy, food, politics, health & fitness and pratically any topic you can think of.

It's the film aspect that excites us, understandably. A hub for up and coming film makers, film reviewers and established talent (Rian Johnson, director of Brick, has a Tumblr for posting his photography , and Joseph Gordon-Levitt posts his short film projects), it's a veritable ocean of creative minds that you'll want to immerse yourself in.

To get you started we've compiled a list of 100 awesome Tumblr filmmakers, reviewers and fans - and this is just scratching the surface.

So dig in, look around and get started with your own Tumblr - and be sure to follow your favourite movie magazine while you're at it!

Apologies to anyone we left out!

100 Awesome Tumblr Movie Blogs;

101: The Movie

2 Sentence Movie Reviews

A Bright Wall In A Dark Room

A Clockwork Orange

A Damn Good Shot

Tumblr movie blogs

A Movie A Day Keeps The Zombies Away

A Small And Creepy Blog

Abby Loves Film

And So It Begins

Anything Period

Next: Bloody Movies!, Burbanked [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Are We Shooting Yet?

Auto-Reverse Psychology

Behind VFX

Bling Blong

Bloody Movies!

Tumblr movie blogs

Bobbywood

Brand Upon The Brain!

Burbanked

Cade Snyder And His Movie Ramblings

Casey Donahue Is Fresh To Death

Next: Cult Films, Delbert Shoopman [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Consuming Our Attention

Cult Films

CUTEMEAT

Dads A Movie Critic

Dangerous:Memories

Tumblr movie blogs

Dave Seger's Blog

Delbert Shoopman

Eroc Appel

Feminist Film Reviews

Feral Film & Interactive

Next: Filmme Fatale, Hit RECord Joe [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Film Gauge

Filmme Fatale

Films, Photos & Words

For The Love Of Film

Frames Per Life

Tumblr movie blogs

Some Goddamn Movie Review

Fuck Yeah Movie Posters

Going Somewhere

Guiding You Through Netflix Instant Watch

Hit Record Joe

Next: Horror Movie Stills, I Remember That [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Horror Movie Stills

HorrorFixxx

Hurtin' Bombs

"I Am Not Steak, You Can't Just Order Me"

I Remember That

Tumblr movie blogs

In the know...

Intertitles

Isabellahhh

Jack The Camera Guy

James Chegwyn Films

Next: Life Through A Lens, Kino Obscura [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Jim FORCE

Johannes Greve Muskat

Justin Johnson's Almost Daily Weblog

Kino Obscura

Life Of BK

Tumblr movie blogs

Life Through A Lens

Lilith Film

Misplaced Movies

Movie A Day Challenge

Movie Meatloaf: Diary Of A Netflix Junky

Next: Movies In Frames, Pop Culture Brain [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Movies In Frames

Movies On Film

Movies Suck

MOVIEVORE!

My Pop Culture Brain

Tumblr movie blogs

Name The Film

Netflix + My 1st Ammendment

Night Of The Punks

Old Hollywood

One Day, One Movie

Next: One Photo Reviews, Rolling Shutter [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

One Photo Reviews

One Step Inside, Doesn't Mean You Understand

One Thousand Words

Pittot Films

Quoteskine

Tumblr movie blogs

rcjohnso

Rolling Shutter

Sales On Film

Sam Reich

ShortFilm Masterpieces

Next: Smells Like Hollywood, The Film Project [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

Smells Like Hollywood

Some Goddamn Movie Reviews

Sweet Smell Of Success

Swine-Flew

Text + Color

Tumblr movie blogs

That’s What She Said

The Bobby Miller

The Cinemaniac

The Film Project

The Final Image

Next: The Movie Doc, Welcome To Obsession [page-break]

Tumblr movie blogs

The Intern Archives

The Loudest Voice

The Movie Doc

The Poor Dancing Girl, She Won't Dance Again

The Ten Twenty

Tumblr movie blogs

Three Frames

Vincent Peone

Welcome To Obsession

Where Beauty & Terror Dance

Working Class Hero Films

Already Tumblmad? Have we converted you? Leave a comment!

(Oh, and if we left you out, put your Tumblr URL in the comments and we'll be sure to check you out!)

In cinemas this week...

See comments