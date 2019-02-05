15 awesome Battle Royale games like PUBG

Available on: PC

This is where it all began; how PlayerUnknown became, well, known. Inspired by his love of military sims, Brendan Greene used one of his favourites - Arma 3 (particularly its DayZ mod) - as his canvas to experiment with different PvP scenarios, eventually leading to the creation of his first Battle Royale mod. While the mode quickly became known as the “ COD of DayZ”, be warned; this is a community mod for a five year old PC mil-sim, so don’t go in expecting something anything close to the stuff you see in PUBG.

Instead, it’s a patient and purist interpretation of Battle Royale, with a healthy dose of realism underscoring the gunplay. The intensity of the genre is definitely there, though, and the fact that you can only play solo makes it an even more stressful experience, if that’s your sort of thing. Still, it can be fun to go back and experience PUBG’s humble roots, even if Greene did eventually go on to bigger and better things.