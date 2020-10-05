Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch is back on Amazon

If you're in the market for a beautiful console, one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles out there is finally available after months of shortages. The limited-edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch is finally back on Amazon for its standard price of $299.99 in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day , giving you your best shot in a long time at picking up the lovely console without going through any inflated third-party prices.

Nintendo has made a relatively limited selection of special-edition designs for the standard Nintendo Switch, and this is arguably the most eye-catching of them all. The Switch console itself has subtle island designs engraved on the back, and the two included Joy-Con controllers come in lovely (and exclusive) aqua green and light blue colors complete with special white Joy-Con strap accessories.

This special design for Nintendo Switch has been one of the most sought-after game consoles since it first came out earlier this year, and this is your chance to score it while supplies last at Amazon.

Even the Nintendo Switch dock itself gets in on the fun, with an all-over white design instead of the standard black, and a color illustration of Tom, Tommy, and Timmy Nook waving from a tropical island. It's the centerpiece of the whole thing and really sets it all apart. Do bear in mind that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Nintendo Switch does not come with a copy of the game, but it's the standard price for a Switch console itself so you're not losing out on anything by picking this option.