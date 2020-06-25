Amazon Sale - summer deals are live on tech, fashion and home items

We love browsing for deals in the Amazon Sales and there are some hot summer sizzlers in there if you know where to look. If you don't have time to endless browse through millions of products, take a load off and let us bring the bargains to you.

This guide is regularly updated with the latest offers we find on our travels through Amazon's digital aisles. So be sure to check back in even if nothing takes your fancy today.

Tech and gadget deals are really smashing it out of the park. Audio fans in particular should take note as loads of the very best headphones in the world are rocking banging prices today. Gamers will want to check out the Razer offers that have something for everyone. We've found a great deal on one of our favorite console hard drives, too. Oh and if you've been patiently waiting for one of those rare discounts on the lovely 2020 MacBook Air, we've got a deal for you.

Amazon has just launched its brand new Big Style Sale too with discounts of up to 50% on a huge range of fashion items including clothes, watches, sunglasses, luggage and more.

If you're stuck at home and not too bothered about treating your wardrobe to some new additions then how about taking a look at the range of fans and air conditioners on offer at the moment. There are plenty of other home offers too on smart speakers, iPads, robo vacuum cleaners, Instant Pot cookers and more.

Some of these deals are so good we're not even that worried if Amazon Prime Day doesn't end up happening this year (though we've heard that it might be happening in September instead of July this year, so watch this space).

As for right here and right now though, here are the best picks for the Amazon Summer sale so far.

The Amazon fashion sale event is live

Big Style Sale - save up to 50% on fashion at Amazon

Amazon is throwing a lot of weight behind this one folks, with savings of up to 50% on top brands like Levi's, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Ray-Ban, J. Crew, Puma, Skechers and many more besides. From the looks of it, this could be Amazon's fashion sale of the year and arguably the one to cash in on over (September's?) Prime Day if you want some new threads sooner rather than later.

Beat the heat with cheap fans and air con units

Amazon's enormous warehouses make the online retailer one of the best places to shop for fans, and various styles of air conditioners. Things are certainly heating up outside, and if you're having to work from home at the moment, a bit of air-con could really help avoid burn out. Many of Amazon's latest offers come with Prime Delivery, so members won't have to wait long to cool things down. When browsing, we've seen plenty of discounts in each category. See the latest air conditioner offers on: portable units | window units | table fans | standing fans

Amazon sale: the best summer deals

MacBook Air 2020 | $999 $899 at Amazon

That's the best price we've ever seen for this year's iteration of the MacBook Air. If the Pro series is a little overpowered (and overpriced) for your needs, but you really want a Mac, the Air series is the way to go. A 256GB SSD should be plenty for most users., but if you fancy the 512GB model, you'll find it on the same listing page at $100 off too and down to $1199.

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch | $295 $233 at Amazon

A $61 discount today on this Android-friendly Wear OS smartwatch is fantastic for anyone looking for a top smartwatch with a classic watch design. As well as notifications and calls from your phone, you can use Google Pay and the Goggle Assistant features. It's got plenty of fitness features built-in too. Looking for more options? Check out our best smartwatch guide.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless headphones | $229.99 $178 at Amazon

Not a fan of massive over-ear headphones, but want industry-leading noise-canceling technology? Then these Sony in-ear headphones are for you. They're chunkier and heavier than most true wireless buds, but there's no denying the immense audio quality that even newer AirPods Pro struggle to match.

Apple AirPods | $159 $139 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $229 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation technology, Apple fans finally got what they really wanted from the AirPods. The design shifted over to in-ear rather than traditional earbud design, and there are three different tips included so you can find your best fit. Hands-free Siri requests and sweat/water resistance make these a significant upgrade over the main AirPods. And a $20 discount on Apple's finest is a rare sight. If you're not an iPhone user though, we'd advise you save a fair bit of cash and consider the Sony alternatives above instead - they'll also work on iPhones.

Apple EarPods | $29.99 $19.16 at Amazon

What about if you're not that bothered about premium audio quality, wireless and noise-canceling features and just want some reliable headphones for your iPhone without spending a lot? Apple's old wired EarPods are a good shout. Maybe you're replacing a lost/damaged set that came with your phone a few years back or you just want something cheap from a decent brand. With a rare discount off the MSRP, you can get EarPods today at Amazon with a Lightning or 3.5mm connection.

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

That's the best price of the year so far for the most popular smart speaker in the world. The intuitive voice-commands allow you to check the news and weather, order food, play music, make calls between other Echo speakers, and loads more other handy features.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

We think this well worth the extra few bucks over the standard model above. The difference between the two is the basic illuminated display on the side which simply shows the time, the weather or countdown timers. Seeing as one of our main uses for smart speakers is checking the time and setting timers when cooking, having this info ready and waiting is a fantastic addition. Yes, we know watches exist. Shut up.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of an Alexa smart speaker but with added visuals, then you're in luck - the Echo Show 8 is just that and a worthy addition to any home, especially with $40 off today. Video calling, digital photo displays, step-by-step cooking guides, and more have made this a real hit. As an alternative offer, you can get this with a compatible smart plug for an extra $10.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Packed with all the same features as above, but with a smaller five-inch screen. We find this one's generally better suited to smaller rooms, or even bedside tables if you have space. If you're using it close by on the kitchen counter though, for cooking walkthroughs, it should be ok.

Razer Kraken X headset | $60 $49.99 at Amazon

The Kraken X is a more affordable update to an already excellent headset, and that's great news - it makes that Razer quality available to more people. What's more, the Kraken X has 7.1 surround sound if you're using it on PC. Want to compare it with the finest options out there? We've got a full guide to the best gaming headsets.

There's a lot more Razer goodness where that came from. Keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets are all on offer right now. We've rounded up the hottest Razer sale highlights just for you.

WD_Black 5TB Xbox One external hard drive | $149.99 $134.99 at Amazon

This excellent hard drive is an absolute beast. I managed to download every single Xbox Game Pass game onto it - just because I could. This allowed me to try out so many titles at will rather than umming and ahhing over whether to bother downloading them at a later date. You won't fit them all on if you have Xbox One X as the 4K textures make some games much bigger, but you'll still fit hundreds of games on this drive. It also comes with a two-month Game Pass. This is ranked as one of our best Xbox One external hard drives.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | $429 $329.99 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) | $399 $384.95 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB) | $1,149 $996 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 today on this incredibly popular 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker. This versatile counter-top device acts as a pressure cooker or slow cooker but can also cook rice, sterlize items. You want more? Well its also a steamer, warmer, saute cooker that can also make yogurt. An amazing device for large homes, but especially useful for tiny apartments too.

