Amazon Sale - summer deals are live: here are the hottest picks from tech, tablets, fashion and more

The Amazon Summer Sale is here to ease the seasonal drought of deals. But with thousands of products on offer, so many of them get lost in the swarm.

That's why we're here to show you the best Amazon sale highlights - it means you don't have to wade past endless, enthusiastic listings for USB cables and phone cases. We'll be updating this article throughout the sale with our hottest picks, so be sure to check back in even if nothing takes your fancy today.

Tech and gadget deals are really smashing it out of the park. Audio fans in particular should take note as loads of the very best headphones in the world are rocking banging prices today. Meanwhile, gamers will want to check out the Razer offers that have something for everyone. We've found a great deal on one of our favorite console hard drives, too.

Amazon has just launched its brand new Big Style Sale too with discounts of up to 50% on a huge range of fashion items including clothes, watches, sunglasses, luggage and more.

Looking for a new Kindle e-reader or maybe a smart speaker for your home? Amazon has swung the deals axe on lots of its own devices, so we're not even that worried if Amazon Prime Day doesn't end up happening this year (though we've heard that it might be happening in September instead of July this year, so watch this space).

As for right here and right now though, here are the best picks for the Amazon Summer sale so far. We wouldn't expect these prices to get any lower for a while, but we do anticipate new items being discounted over the next few days. In other words, don't be a stranger - pop back every now and then to see which bargains you can get your hands on.

The Amazon fashion sale event is live

Big Style Sale - save up to 50% on fashion at Amazon

Amazon is throwing a lot of weight behind this one folks, with savings of up to 50% on top brands like Levi's, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Ray-Ban, J. Crew, Puma, Skechers and many more besides. From the looks of it, this could be Amazon's fashion sale of the year and arguably the one to cash in on over (September's?) Prime Day if you want some new threads sooner rather than later.

Amazon sale: the best summer deals

MacBook Air 2020 | $999 $899 at Amazon

That's the best price we've ever seen for this year's iteration of the MacBook Air. If the Pro series is a little overpowered (and overpriced) for your needs, but you really want a Mac, the Air series is the way to go. A 256GB SSD should be plenty for most users., but if you fancy the 512GB model, you'll find it on the same listing page at $100 off too and down to $1199.

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch | $295 $199 at Amazon

A $100 discount today on this Android-friendly Wear OS smartwatch is fantastic for anyone looking for a top smartwatch with a classic watch design. As well as notifications and calls from your phone, you can use Google Pay and the Goggle Assistant features. It's got plenty of fitness features built-in too. Looking for more options? Check out our best smartwatch guide.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless headphones | $229.99 $178 at Amazon

Not a fan of massive over-ear headphones, but want industry-leading noise-canceling technology? Then these Sony in-ear headphones are for you. They're chunkier and heavier than most true wireless buds, but there's no denying the immense audio quality that even newer AirPods Pro struggle to match.

Apple AirPods | $159 $139 at Amazon

It's exceptionally rare to see AirPods discounted at this time of year given their enormous popularity and Apple's general reluctance to bring their prices down to earth. So $20 off isn't to be sniffed at. This is for the ones with a standard charging case, but the AirPods with a wireless charging case are also on offer at $169, down from $199.

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $229 at Amazon

With active noise cancellation technology, Apple fans finally got what they really wanted from the AirPods. The design shifted over to in-ear rather than traditional earbud design, and there are three different tips included so you can find your best fit. Hands-free Siri requests and sweat/water resistance make these a significant upgrade over the main AirPods. And a $20 discount on Apple's finest is a rare sight. If you're not an iPhone user though, we'd advise you save a fair bit of cash and consider the Sony alternatives above instead - they'll also work on iPhones.

Amazon Echo Dot | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

That's the best price of the year so far for the most popular smart speaker in the world. The intuitive voice-commands allow you to check the news and weather, order food, play music, make calls between other Echo speakers, and loads more other handy features.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon made the cheapest reliable tablet in the world even cheaper in today's sale, and it's a fantastic bargain. Of course, you should measure your expectations for such a price - the screen isn't Full HD and there's no Google Play Store access, just Amazon's own app store, which is fairly packed with familiar apps in fairness. But for basic web browsing, checking emails, and movie streaming? It's something of a steal compared to the price of an iPad. Want some other options? Check out our list of the best gaming tablets.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

If you like the idea of an Alexa smart speaker but with added visuals, then you're in luck - the Echo Show 8 is just that and a worthy addition to any home, especially with $40 off today. Video calling, digital photo displays, step-by-step cooking guides, and more have made this a real hit. As an alternative offer, you can get this with a compatible smart plug for an extra $10.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Packed with all the same features as above, but with a smaller five-inch screen. We find this one's generally better suited to smaller rooms, or even bedside tables if you have space. If you're using it close by on the kitchen counter though, for cooking walkthroughs, it should be ok.

Razer Kraken X headset | $60 $49.99 at Amazon

The Kraken X is a more affordable update to an already excellent headset, and that's great news - it makes that Razer quality available to more people. What's more, the Kraken X has 7.1 surround sound if you're using it on PC. Want to compare it with the finest options out there? We've got a full guide to the best gaming headsets.

There's a lot more Razer goodness where that came from. Keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets are all on offer right now. We've rounded up the hottest Razer sale highlights just for you.

WD_Black 5TB Xbox One external hard drive | $149.99 $134.99 at Amazon

This excellent hard drive is an absolute beast. I managed to download every single Xbox Game Pass game onto it - just because I could. This allowed me to try out so many titles at will rather than umming and ahhing over whether to bother downloading them at a later date. You won't fit them all on if you have Xbox One X as the 4K textures make some games much bigger, but you'll still fit hundreds of games on this drive. It also comes with a two-month Game Pass. This is ranked as one of our best Xbox One external hard drives.

All-new Kindle | $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The revamped entry-level Kindle is now an excellent value proposition. For the first time, the cheapest Kindle now has an illuminated screen for reading in the dark or gloomy rooms. The screen resolution might be almost half of the next model up, but put them side by side, and you'll struggle to tell the difference.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Unlike the older Paperwhite model, this version is waterproof, making it ideal not just for poolside/bath reading, but as protection in your bag when it rains or a bottled drink leaks. The screen is flush with the bezels too meaning you won't get bits of dust and hair stuck in there like before. If you're looking to save some cash though and aren't too bothered about the waterproofing, then the regular Kindle above is a great choice too. Want to learn more about these ereaders? We've compared every model from Amazon in our best Kindle ebook reader guide.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | $429 $329.99 at Amazon

Today's Amazon sale has knocked a massive amount of cash off Apple's best-selling tablet in Space Gray, and although you might be waiting a little longer for delivery, we think this price is worth waiting for. It's worth paying extra for this larger 128GB model as the entry-level 32GB one fills up awfully fast.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) | $399 $349 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB) | $1,149 $928 at Amazon

