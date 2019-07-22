The Amazon Prime Day deals are over - what happened on Prime Day 2019?

After 48 hours of savings on all things gaming, the Amazon Prime Day deals have subsided for another year. While 'day' seems a little inaccurate now, as the sale event lasted for two whole days from July 15-16, it feels like everything ended all too quickly. With the wealth of game deals now gone, it's time to sit back and reflect on what was good, what was bad, and what was downright ugly about Prime Day 2019.

There's no escaping the fact that Amazon Prime Day didn't come with a whole lot of decent console deals. Amazon did offer some minor savings on the PS4 Pro, and a couple of deals on Switch and Xbox One S All-Digital, but not the bonanza many were expecting. Given the fact that PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett have been announced for 2020, and that there is a Nintendo Switch Lite on the way, most anticipated that retailers like Amazon would be keen to clear stock of the older consoles, by reducing the price significantly. Perhaps they're just waiting for the inevitable Black Friday deals madness in November.

To give you a flavor of what was on offer during Amazon Prime Day 2019, we've left in all the top products below, based on how well they sold to readers of GamesRadar, along with the discounts you would have seen. While you might say "Hey, that's nice GR, but what's really the point?", we should point out that these are some of the most popular gaming essentials available in 2019, and if you're planning to buy any of them in the rest of the year, you might want to take a look and see how the price you're paying compares to the Prime Day deals. You know that if you're paying less than on Prime Day, well, you're getting quite the bargain. And don't forget that the next big sales event are the Black Friday game deals, which start in November.

US deals (expired)

LG OLED55C8AUA 4K TV | is $1,300 at Dell (save $1,200)

An absolutely bonkers deal on a truly awesome 4K TV. It's got all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a TV with a $2,500 MSRP - a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, Dolby Atmos, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support, ThinQ AI support, and a ton more. This deal likely won't last for much longer though, so if you want it, grab it now. View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 on PS4 | $20 (save 67%)

This is one of the best RPGs of 2019, and it's going for about half-price right now via Amazon. Don't wait - grab this game now, as it might not last until Monday. View Deal

iBuyPower Slate 2 070iV2 gaming PC | $900 on Amazon (save $200)

There's a fantastic deal on this gaming desktop PC. With a GTX 1660 and an Intel Core-i7 8700, this machine is ready to devour current-gen of games and specced well enough to last into the next.

View Deal

Bose SoundLink 2 headphones | $159 (was $229)

A brilliant set of wireless headphones with $70 off the usual RRP, with Bose quality audio, the ability to connect two different Bluetooth devices and on-ear controls. View Deal

UK deals (expired)

PlayStation Plus 15 month membership | £49 (save £20)

You're essentially getting 15 months of PS Plus for the price of 12 here. It's a great offer, so just buy this now and stack it up on your current subscription. Price saved at checkout. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | £22 (save £28)

Fast becoming a tech essential. The Echo Dot is now £22, its cheapest ever price, so snap one up now before it goes out of stock (or up in price again). View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £20 (save £20)

A great 50% saving on a Fire TV stick, which brings this down to £20. You get most streaming services on here, and it just plugs straight into your TV.

View Deal

Dell 24" 1440p 165Hz G-Sync gaming monitor | £280 (save £220)

For nearly half off, this QHD Dell monitor is a fantastic buy, a 1440p, IPS beauty with G-Sync. It's also got a killer 165Hz refresh rate, so if you've got a killer PC, this is the perfect way to show off crazy FPS. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset | £63 (save £37)

Our top gaming headset for both Xbox One and PS4 is £37 off right now. It's a bargain at this price, so if you need new cans, you should pick one up. View Deal

Exploding Kittens card game | £14 (save £15)

Get this brilliant card game, which is super easy to play with any kind of group, for £6 off the previous price. At £13.99 it's a great one to pick up. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - should I cancel my membership now?

While you needed to be a member to take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deals from July 15-16, that time has now come to an end. So, do you retain your membership, and take advantage of the benefits, or do you cancel it and save yourself money every month? Well, that's not something we can really tell you either way, but here are a few things to consider.

With Amazon Prime you do get access to Prime Video, which has a bunch of decent movies and TV shows available. The best shows on Prime Video include American Gods, Black Sails, and Good Omens. So, it's a decent streaming service, if not quite as packed as Netflix. Prime also nets you free delivery on most items via the website, which can save you a fair bit of cash if you order plenty of things from Amazon throughout the year.

However, that Prime subscription is pricey, and you can cancel it if you're still in the trial period without paying a dime, so it really is up to you. Most of the GR team have Prime subscriptions, but we do love plenty of the shows on Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2020 - what to expect

Looking ahead to Amazon Prime Day 2020, well, it's all very much guesswork right now. If the launch date follows the same pattern as previous years, then expect the event to take place on July 13-14, which is the Monday and Tuesday. It'll probably be another 48 hour event, as that seemed to work this year, and it'll be available only to Prime Members.

In terms of deals, you'll probably see some of this year's top models going ridiculously cheap, so watch out for savings on the likes of Razer's 2019 laptops, the Switch Lite, and the Xbox One X. We'd be shocked if Sony and Microsoft missed the opportunity to sell off current-gen consoles for cheap, to clear the decks for their next-gen machines. PC builders will likely see reductions on this year's biggest GPUs too, like the Nvidia Super range.

Then there will be savings on Amazon's own products, and all the usual accessories like 4K TVs, external hard drives, headsets, mice and everything else. And those picking up 4K Blu-rays will be well catered for too.

