Amazon has Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for $20 off, a rare price even for Black Friday

Nintendo Switch game and accessory prices are notoriously stubborn, but Amazon's Black Friday sale turned up a killer deal on Joy-Cons. For a limited time, you can get a pair of Joy-Cons for $59.99, a full $20 off the regular price. You've even got a decent selection of colors: gray , red-blue , or the highly sought after pink-green .

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons | $59 at Amazon (save $20)

This is the best Black Friday Joy-Con deal we've seen. Whether you're jazzing up your Switch or grabbing extra Joy-Cons for co-op play, now's the time to buy.

The price is one thing, but I'm even more surprised by the color selection. The gray and red-blue Joy-Con pairs are usually the only ones to receive discounts this steep, so the inclusion of the pink-green pair is refreshing, especially if you're a Splatoon 2 fan. If you absolutely must have the purple-orange or blue-yellow Joy-Cons, you can still get them at a discount - but a smaller one. Those color combos are $70 on Amazon. Maybe they'll hit $60 next Black Friday.

For more Switch goodies, check out our roundup of every Nintendo Switch game Black Friday deal . We've also got a broader Nintendo Switch Black Friday guide, and an even broader guide to all the Black Friday game deals available this year.

