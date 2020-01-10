After a cheap gaming PC or gaming laptop deal? This Alienware sale is very eye-catching

Sound the alarm! These cheap gaming PC and gaming laptop deals are excellent for a January offer right now. This is easily one of the best cheap Alienware deals we've seen in a while. As you might have guessed, the deals come from Dell's gaming nutters over at Alienware and our pick of their range of offers right now are a prebuilt PC and one of their infamous Alienware m15 laptops.

First up is the Aurora gaming PC. This offer's savings go some way to removing that premium you might get added to price tags by going to a manufacturer but also represents a great deal in and of itself. You can currently get an Alienware Aurora gaming PC with an i7-9700K CPU, an RTX 2080 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, all for just $1,564.99. That's more than $750 off the list price, and it will get you into ray-tracing with a relatively future-proof machine straight away. You will also get a warranty thrown in for extra peace of mind. This is so good.

While it is a large amount of cash to spend in one hit (though bite-sized instalments are available which make it very palatable indeed), this is a genuinely good deal to get a quality PC, built on a great set of components, and from a highly reputable maker. The build is so good and the price is so low, this is bound to fly!

Dell Alienware sale highlights:

The laptop is, for full disclosure, the slightly older model of the m15 - I recently gave the latest iteration of the machine a positive overview in my Alienware m15 review, so head over there if you're really after the latest portable rigs. However, the specs don't lie on this model and, even though it's got that slightly older design aesthetic, it'll be a great performer and offers really good value for money, all things considered. Inside this portable beast is: a Full HD 15.6 IPS screen; an i7-9750H CPU; an RTX 2060 graphics card; 16GB of RAM; and a 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combo. All for $1,499.99 which saves you $450 off the list price of the machine. Nice; a truly decent cheap gaming laptop deal.

Thinking about the prices of these machines, for a bit, will hopefully let the value on offer sink in: they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty. The PC will let be good to tinker and alter over its lifespan too, which is a great thing to bear in mind as modifying and rebuilding gaming machines can be one of the most satisfying and fulfilling gaming experiences going.

If you really fancy splashing the cash and smashing a setup upgrade this January, then Dell have also reduced the price of a seriously nice Alienware moinitor. The AW3420DW is a 34-inch, 1440p, IPS panel monitor with a 1900R curve, that also has a 2ms response time, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Holy hell that's a nice monitor, and Dell have taken a massive $500 off it, bringing its price down to $999.99. It's a lot, again, but you will not regret what you get, the qualioty of it and the enjoyment it'll provide you..

