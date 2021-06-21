A world-first deal: Get a Razer laptop for less than $1000/£800 this Prime Day - while stock lasts!

In what is probably one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while, there's an astonishing price cut on a Razer Blade 15 Base model at Amazon right now.

In the US, you can save $500 on the machine and get it for its lowest ever price and a historic low as it dips below the $1000 mark - the first time ever for any Razer laptop. And the deal is replicated at Amazon UK, with the same model of laptop going for just £900! The full specs are below, but this is a must-buy for anyone looking for a gaming laptop deal this Prime Day.

While the laptop in question is indeed a 2020 model, there's no denying the value, bang for buck performance, and all-around quality that's on offer here.

This Blade 15 Base Edition is essentially top of the 'non-ray-tracing' pile as it features the very top 16-series graphics card from Nvidia. However, this is far from a slouch, and that card will have you enjoying any game of any stripe at great levels of graphical fidelity, and at decent frame rates too, helped by the laptop's 120Hz refresh rate.

The 1660 Ti GPU is supported well by a 10th-gen Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and a tidy 256GB SSD which is perhaps slightly small, but as the only major compromise on this laptop, enabling the price to be low, this is well worth persevering with.

We are huge fans of Razer laptops here at GamesRadar+, and they often find themselves very near the top of our best gaming laptop guide every year, and with every new model that is released into the wild. And this one, in particular, is one we would buy ourselves and recommend to anyone, as it is that rarest of beasts: a genuinely cheap Razer laptop that will give you an excellent experience. If you're looking for a very capable gaming laptop that will crunch through games but also be a work laptop, then this is it. But if it's just gaming your after, this will do it well too - and not be too hard on the wallet.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition | 15.6" Full HD | GTX 1660 Ti | Intel i7-10750H | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,500 $999.99 at Amazon US

There's no other way to put this apart from that this laptop, for this price is an absolute steal. Getting Razer's near-unmatched quality in design, build, and aesthetic, as well as that awesome performance for less than $1000 is amazing value.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition 15.6" Full HD | GTX 1660 Ti | Intel i7-10750H | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,100 £799.99 at Amazon UK

A truly historic low price for this machine - or any Razer laptop - as it falls under the 900-pound mark. This will have you gaming and working with ease no matter what you throw at it. A must but for anyone looking for a cheap gaming laptop dedal this Prime Day.

And just to reinforce the fact - even though we're well into 2021 and starting to see the 30-series laptops as the new standard of portable gaming machines, the likes of the 'lower powered' laptops still very much have their place. The GTX 16-series of cards still offer great gaming performance and now find themselves housed in machines that are tantalising offerings, balancing budget, gaming performance, and work or day-to-day capability too. In short, great ways into the world of gaming laptops without busting the budget, and providing machines capable of being work-from-home companions or home laptops too. Very nice.

If you prefer your gaming machines static, then check out our best gaming PC guide. Don't forget to browse the best gaming monitor contenders to team your new device with, too.