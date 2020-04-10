Get a week of free Disney Plus for Easter Weekend

Easter Weekend is here and many of us are stuck inside, so how about a week of free Disney Plus to lift your spirits? You can currently get a full seven days of the new streaming service at no cost, allowing you to binge shows like The Mandalorian or catch up with feel-good classics to your heart's content.

Based in the UK and want something for the long Easter Weekend, particularly if you have kids to entertain? This week of free Disney Plus gives you access to 30 seasons of The Simpsons (including a new short, 'Playdate with Destiny'), new movies like the 2019 Lion King remake, and five episodes of The Mandalorian. Plenty of Marvel films can be found there too, not mention various Marvel cartoons like the new Spider-Man series or the 1990s version of X-Men.

If you're in the US or Canada, you can watch all that as well as Onward right now (unfortunately for everyone else, it's only available there). Meanwhile, US, Canadian, and Australian viewers can top things off with a viewing of Frozen 2.

So, why are we getting a week of free Disney Plus? As a way of encouraging viewers to check out their new service, the House of Mouse is letting you sign up and watch free of charge for seven days. If you're in the US, that means you can binge the entirety of The Mandalorian and still have time left over to stream Frozen 2 a few months ahead of time .

As we mentioned above, US and Canadian viewers will also be able to watch Onward as of now - it's just arrived on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, those in the UK or Australia can catch up with 30 seasons of The Simpsons and all the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars they can stomach (Frozen 2 will be arriving on their version of Disney Plus in July, but there's no word about Onward yet).

The thing to keep in mind here is the fact that you have to sign up first before you get your free seven days. And if you don't cancel once those are over? You'll be charged for your first month ($6.99 / £5.99, depending on where in the world you are). As such, don't be fooled into thinking it's free forever. Just make the most of it while you can, and then cancel on the seventh day if it's not for you!

You can get your hands on seven days of Disney Plus, the new streaming service, for free with this offer. It's certainly worth considering; there are hundreds of hours of entertainment waiting for you. Just remember to cancel on the seventh day to avoid being charged! Or keep it going and enjoy the service's content and low monthly fees.

If you want more info on how to cancel your Disney Plus subscription, don't forget to check out our guide to the Disney Plus free trial. It's got all the details you need. And if you'd like to continue with your membership? We've written down everything you could want to know on this page of Disney Plus bundles.

