A PS5 restock should arrive today - here is how to get the console

Thursday is go-time when it comes to PS5 restock deals, and we're expecting consoles to be available at Walmart and Best Buy this afternoon. There are also rumblings that Sony itself could be selling PS5 later on, so it looks like the next few hours are going to be spicy.

Walmart Plus 15-day free trial

If you're browsing for a PS5 restock at Walmart, it's a good idea to check in on the new Walmart Plus service - a 15-day free trial offers you free grocery deliveries (sometimes with same-day delivery) and free, incredibly fast shipping on items from Walmart.com. A PS5, say... Finally, you can get discounted fuel and 'mobile scan and go' for checkout-free shopping in-store (when it's safe to go and do so).

View Deal

In terms of PS5 restock specifics, Walmart usually offers deals on PS5 on Thursdays from 3pm EDT. Because we didn't see a drop last week, we're feeling pretty good about our chances for a wave of PlayStation 5s this time around.

Similarly, Best Buy now seems to have settled on Thursdays for its PS5 restock as well, and it drops from roughly 3:40pm EDT. It's done so for the last two weeks running, so we wouldn't be surprised if the pattern continued today.

As for Sony Direct, an email invite confirmed that a PS5 restock would be available today with an exclusive virtual queue. The company has a history of opening up these deals for the general public later, so be ready from around 5pm EDT in case that happens.

Could Amazon join the party as well? Almost certainly not, but never say never. The site is much harder to predict than its rivals and is surprisingly erratic when it comes to PS5 restock deals. In fact, it once had a drop at 3am EDT one weekend. Basically, keep an eye open just in case.

That's definitely true in the UK. Amazon UK often enjoys a PS5 restock on weekdays before 9am BST, for example. Other retailers like Game and Argos are early birds too.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

Although it's a massive retailer in the US, Amazon is weirdly unreliable when it comes to PS5 restock deals. It hardly ever seem to get stock, and when it does, it drops without warning. As such, check in every now and then to see if you get lucky.

View Deal

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 20 (from 3pm EDT)

If you want a consistent source of PS5 restock deals, Walmart is your store. It usually gets a drop every other Thursday, and it's due for another one today. Remember that it offers stock in waves, so you've got a couple of chances to secure your console.

View Deal

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Thursday, May 20 (3:40pm EDT)

Despite spending weeks offering deals on a Friday, Best Buy has now reinvented its schedule and brought PS5 restocks forward - it's had a drop on Thursday afternoons for the last two weeks. We suspect it to do the same today.

View Deal

PS5 restock tips and tricks

(Image credit: Future)

No matter where you choose to shop, the most important thing to do is sign in ahead of time and have your payment details ready. Then you won't have to worry about any hold-ups, crashes, or delays while you scramble to remember your password.

Secondly, we'd always advise making a beeline for bundles whenever possible. Even though they're more expensive than solo PS5 restock deals, they tend to last longer.

Speaking of which, don't worry too much if you miss out. Retailers often offer deals in a series of waves, so you should get a second chance before long (within the next half-hour or so, normally).

Be sure to watch out for Twitter trends and PS5 restock trackers as well. They're a good early-warning system and can help you get the jump on PS5 stock.