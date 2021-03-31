A PS5 restock might be coming today, so cross your fingers and get ready

Look alive everyone, a PS5 restock may be on its way today. We're basing this on the fact that a few high-profile stock tracking accounts are claiming that Target will be releasing small numbers of the Sony console at an unknown time this Wednesday, March 31. Because the retailer has a habit of launching deals in the early morning (from around 7am EST / 4am PST), offers will probably (but not certainly) drop then if they do at all. Again, this isn't guaranteed, so keep an eye out but don't get your hopes up too much - and, thus, don't be too disappointed if you miss out this time. And in the meantime, keep checking the stores we've linked to below. If Target does get stock, other retailers probably won't be far behind.

What else can we expect when it comes to a PS5 restock, then? Beyond the possible Target drop today (or tomorrow, seeing as the chain has a history of restocking on Thursdays), it seems likely that Best Buy will get a PS5 restock on Friday April 2. The retailer usually offers deals at the end of each week, and it's been remarkably consistent for the last month or so. Equally, Walmart tends to have deals on Thursdays - watch out on April 1, around mid-afternoon EST.

Still wondering what happened to the phantom '46,000 units' from Amazon US? Yes, us too. These deals never materialized, so there's an outside chance that they may pop up sooner than later. It's also possible that they didn't exist in the first place, but hey, we live in hope. It's difficult enough to get PS5 deals as it is, so we'll take any chance we can get.

If you're curious as to why it's so difficult to get PS5 stock, we've got you covered. Here's the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage explained.

PS5 restock tips

How do you increase your chances of grabbing a PS5 restock? There isn't a silver bullet, but being persistent is as close as you'll get to one. Competition is beyond fierce right now, so keep checking the retailers we've linked below.

Make sure you watch out for Twitter trends and PS5 restock hashtags as well; they'll help you keep ahead of the curve. There are plenty of stock-tracking accounts out there right now, and they're a good early-warning system for when drops are about to happen (the same is true of Xbox Series X stock).

In addition, don't forget to sign in to your retailer of choice ahead of time. That includes getting your payment details ready prior to any rumored drop - we've heard too many horror stories of the console going out of stock by the time shoppers have inputted their card number.

Naturally, being signed in on multiple devices will also help. Sitting on the retailer page with your phone and laptop certainly won't hurt, for example. We've even heard of success stories where shoppers have added the PS5 via their phone to the basket, and then finished the purchase on a PC or laptop. Really, at this point, anything is worth a go, so that might be worth a pop too.

Keep refreshing the page as well. If the console suddenly claims to be out of stock, hit that F5 key just in case - sometimes you'll then be able to add it to your basket again. Wish-listing the item beforehand sometimes lets you add it to the basket when the time comes, too.

Finally, concentrate on bundles whenever possible. Yes, they're a lot more expensive, but they sell out much slower than PS5 consoles by themselves. Some of the add-ons are actually good, too - especially if you manage to snag bonus controllers or one of the best PS5 headsets. The Pulse 3D is arguably one of the best PS5 accessories out there, for instance.

Good luck!

