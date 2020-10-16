6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

As lockdown measures start to clamp down again in many parts of the world, we are once again turning to streaming services for solace. And this week, there's a lot to choose from. Netflix unleashes its next Oscar hopeful, The Trial of the Chicago 7, while the emotive Clouds launches on Disney Plus.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 has also started, shooting the series into a previously unexplored time period, while David Byrne's American Utopia arrives this Saturday on HBO Max. For more streaming recommendations, get scrolling. And for even more, check out our guides to new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus shows. There's a lot of television and movies to choose from.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

In September 1969, seven members of the radical left were lumped together and charged with conspiracy and inciting to riot; the charges related to anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests held in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. An eighth defendant, Bobby Seale (played here by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), was also bundled into this “all-star team” of revolutionaries by Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell.

Aaron Sorkin could have directed this as a straight-forward court-room drama. However, thanks to a heavy-weight cast (Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt) this is as gripping as they come. Trial of the Chicago 7 makes for an emotionally tough watch – though an exhilarating one too, given the torque of Sorkin’s talk. What really resonates are the shocking parallels to the current political landscape, the death of George Floyd, and the ensuing protests that were met this summer with tear gas.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 – Netflix/CBS All Access

(Image credit: CBS/Netflix)

Available: Netflix UK/CBS All Access in the US

Star Trek: Discovery returns for season 3, and things look very different. In fact, this is the biggest reboot the series has had since J.J. Abrams created an alternate timeline for the Star Trek movies. That's because Discovery S3 zooms us 1,000 years into the future – a period Trek has never explored before. Free of the oft-times debilitating Trek canon, the new series changes things up with new characters and new tech. This is certainly one to be excited about.

Clouds – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Get the tissues ready. Clouds tells the story of Zach Sobiech, a teenager who was diagnosed with cancer. Instead of stopping, Zack went above and beyond, recording a song called "Clouds" that quickly went viral. However, the singer-songwriter tragically passed away after 25,000 sales. This is Disney's heartbreaking and emotional take on that story.

The Killing Joke – Netflix

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros)

Available: US

Based on the comic storyline of the same name by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, The Killing Joke is one of the quintessential stories detailing the battle between Batman and Joker. The movie was fairly controversial upon release, due to its treatment of Catwoman, while Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill give superb vocal performances. It's a mixed bag, but an interesting watch for anyone who has read the comics.

David Byrne's American Utopia – HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Available: UK

David Byrne's American Utopia is a filmed version of the Talking Heads' frontman's stage show with Spike Lee directing. As the name suggests, Byrne deals with many of the topics of the day, including consumerism and racism in America. What's so prescient is that this was filmed last year, and yet the rallying calls in American Utopia feel urgent – if not more so – today. And, of course, the singer performs a few of his former group's biggest hits.

The Bodyguard – Amazon Prime

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: UK

Not the BBC series, but the Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston romantic actioner that's now on Amazon Prime. Yes, the critics hated it, but this is a cult classic that's shlocky in the best way. If you haven't made your way through this Costner performance, then do yourself a favour and get this one watched.