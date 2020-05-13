Save over $500 in this 4K TV sale as part of early Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, but retailers have already started wheeling out 4K TV sale promotions. If you're in the market for a new screen, now might be a good time to start looking.

4K TV sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the most tempting 4K TV deals; its early Memorial Day sales include big discounts on panels from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and beyond. We've listed a few of our favorites below, but the standout would have to be a 55-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV for $389.99 instead of $450. Besides being a price cut of $60, this screen is from a reputable manufacturer and includes Alexa as a built-in feature. That means you can control it with your voice as well as the remote.

Meanwhile, Amazon is also getting in on the action with a couple of TCL screens for less than normal. Most impressive is a 65-inch TCL Smart TV for $449.99 instead of $1000, saving you $550 in the process. It's a bargain.

No matter what you choose, it's a good way of getting the most out of Disney Plus bundles or a Disney Plus free trial. Want to blaze through the Star Wars saga for free on your shiny new TV? The seven day trial period for Disney Plus is your chance.

4K TV sale

65-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $999 $449.99 Moson Amazon

This massive price-drop is well worth paying attention to; a very respectable TCL screen has been discounted by a weighty $550, essentially giving you a 65-inch screen for less than half price. There's a few different sizes available too, and they all come with Roku TV.

43-inch TCL 4K Smart TV | $330 $229.99 on Amazon

A discount of $100 makes this 43-inch TCL Smart TV very tempting indeed - especially because it's the same model as the one above, just a little smaller. As before, this panel comes with Roku TV as well. For just $230, that's not bad value.

43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition | $299.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Want a cheap 4K TV that is still a decent size for your living room? The 43-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition is a good choice, particularly because you're saving $60 on the MSRP. This one comes with Alexa integration, meaning you can control the TV with your voice.

55-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition | $450 $389.99 at Best Buy

This massive 55-inch Toshiba TV gets you 4K, HDR, and Fire TV integration with the likes of voice-controlled Alexa. At $60 less than normal, it's a bargain and excellent value for money. Perfect if you're stuck inside and want a new panel for all your Netflix and Disney Plus needs.

View Deal

43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition | $300 $239.99 at Best Buy

This is another great deal from Best Buy - a still-sizeable 4K TV for $60 less than normal. This one also has Fire TV integration, meaning it's compatible with Alexa. It's HDR-enabled as well, so your shows and games will be at their best on-screen.

50-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV | $430 $399.99 at Best Buy

Closing out this clutch of deals is a 50-inch Samsung panel that offers 4K UHD HDR visuals in an attractive design with minimal bezels. It's a good-looking TV that'll showcase your films, TV shows, and games at their finest. Samsung is also a very well-respected manufacturer when it comes to TVs, so you know you're in good hands here.

