14 Days of Fortnite Challenges are back - here's how to complete them and what rewards you'll unlock

After originally ending a little prematurely, the 14 Days of Fortnite event has returned and been extended for an extra week, with all of the challenges now available for completion until 0800 UTC on January 15. Some of these challenges are straightforward, such a starting a specific Fortnite game mode or playing matches with friends, while others involving tracking down increasing numbers of collectible items. Each challenge you complete will unlock a unique reward for you to keep, so read on and we'll show you how to complete every one of the 14 Days of Fortnite challenges.

14 Days of Fortnite Challenges

Day 1 - Start or join a Creative server

Reward: GG Ornament Spray

Not much to tell you here, just load up Creative Mode from the menu, pop something down on your very own island, quit and the challenge is complete

Day 2 - Visit giant candy canes

Reward: Festive Firefight Loading Screen

There are a total of 4 candy canes scattered around the map but you'll only need to visit two to complete this challenge. However because it's Christmas here are the locations of all 4, just in case.

The first is in grid D7 on top of the hill near Shifty Shafts:

You'll find the second in the considerably less snowy grid of I2 in the top right of the island near The Block:

The third of these Christmas treats can be found on the edge of the Ice Biome on top of another hill near Fatal Fields in Grid F9:

And the final Christmas Candy Cane is location on the far left hand side of the map on top of a mountain near Frosty Flights in grid B7:

Day 3 - Play matches with a friend

Reward: Snowball Toy

Another simple one to tick off, as long as you have at least one friend on your list. Party up with them, jump in and complete three matches together, and you're done.

Day 4 - Hit a player with a snowball in different matches

Reward: Snowman Emoticon

Before you can tackle this challenge, you need to complete the Day 3 challenge above to unlock the Snowball toy. Then it's simply a case of hitting other players with snowballs in four different matches - which you can easily do while in the lobby waiting for the actual match to start! If you set the Snowball toy as your default emote then you can quickly trigger it in game by holding down on the D-pad rather than going through the emote wheel.

Day 5 - Fly through golden rings in an X-4 Stormwing plane

Reward: Combat Wreath Back Bling

Once you've snagged a Fortnite plane, which can be found in various locations including Frosty Flights or at Fortnite Expedition Outposts, you need to fly it through five of the golden rings hovering in the sky. These can be found in the following places:

Day 6 - Search waterside goose nests

Reward: Crackshot Special Loading Screen

The Fortnite goose nests are found along the side of rivers, or in the various lakes dotted around the island. You need to grab the eggs from six nests for this challenge, and here's where to find all of them:

Day 7 - Use Boogie Bombs or Presents!

Reward: Merry Munchkin Pet

Keep searching chests and weapon spawn locations for Boogie Bombs and Presents, then make sure you use them quickly to add them to your tally - you need to activate seven in total for this challenge.

Day 8 - Damage opponents with different weapons

Reward: Take the Elf Emote

You don't need to score an elimination to count towards this challenge, just land a hit on an opponent and deal some damage. There are plenty of different types of weapon you can use for this, including:

Assault Rifle

Explosive

Harvesting Tool

Minigun

Pistol

Plane

Shotgun

SMG

Sniper Rifle

Trap

Day 9 - Dance in front of different Holiday Trees

Reward: Snowglobe Banner

Large Holiday Trees have been set up as a festive centrepiece for a number of locations across the island, and you need to perform a dance in front of nine of them to complete this challenge. Here are all the places you can do this:

Day 10 - Land tricks in a vehicle in different named locations

Reward: Holiday Stormwing Spray

Any time you jump a vehicle from a ramp or even a slope, you'll initiate a trick and a score will start ticking up - though you'll need to land successfully on your wheels for it to count. The best vehicle to attempt tricks with is one of the Fortnite Quadcrashers, though you can also use Fortnite ATKs or Fortnite shopping carts in a pinch. There are now 21 named locations on the map, and you need to land successful tricks in 10 of them to finish this challenge:

Dusty Divot

Fatal Fields

Frosty Flights

Happy Hamlet

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Lazy Links

Loot Lake

Lonely Lodge

Lucky Landing

Paradise Palms

Pleasant Park

Polar Peak

Retail Row

Risky Reels

Salty Springs

Shifty Shafts

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Tomato Temple

Wailing Woods

Day 11 - Thank the Bus Driver in different matches

Reward: Frozen Axe Harvesting Tool

Another really simple, though slightly time consuming challenge here - as you fly in on the battle bus at the start of each, thank the driver by pressing down on the D-pad, then repeat this until you've praised the driver in 11 different matches. I mean, you should be doing this as a matter of course anyway, if you're a polite player.

Day 12 - Destroy snowflake decorations

Reward: Snowflake Emoticon

Snowflake decorations are hanging on houses in many of the named locations, including Happy Hamlet, Pleasant Park, and Tilted Towers. You can also find a few in shops/diners in areas such as Dusty Divot and Retail Row. There are normally plenty of them grouped together, so head to one of those places and it shouldn't take long to destroy the 12 snowflake decorations required.

Day 13 - Place Devices on a Creative Island

Reward: Disco Wrap

This is an easy challenge, once you know what you're doing. Head into Creative Mode from the menu, then select your island setting to get started. One you're on the ground, build at least 13 ground panels in the same way you normally would, then press up on the D-pad to enter the Creative menu. Highlight the Devices menu and select any of the items, then exit the menu and place the Devices as you would a normal trap. Drop 13 of them in and you're done.

Day 14 - Search Chests

Reward: Equalizer Glider

To wrap up (ho ho) this festive set of challenges, you just need to search 14 chests. This can be done anywhere at any time, and should come to you naturally as you compete in matches. If you need some inspiration for where to look, we have a Fortnite chest locations guide you can refer to.

In other Fortnite news, Alfonso Ribeira and more folks who served as inspiration for Fortnite dance emotes are suing Epic for unlawful use of their intellectual property.