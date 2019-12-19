Get a 12-month Disney Plus gift card with digital delivery in time for Christmas

For anyone unsure of what to buy their Disney/Marvel/Star Wars-loving loved one for Christmas, this Disney Plus gift card is a good place to start (particularly if you've left things a little late). It provides 12 months of the streaming service at a discounted price, giving a full year of shows like The Mandalorian for $69.99. That's a $14 saving compared to buying each month separately. And because the card is delivered digitally to you or the recipient via email, there's no need to fret about it arriving in time for Christmas itself. Just remember, it's for new subscribers only - sorry, existing Disney Plus users.

Try Disney Plus (Image credit: Disney) This offer gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ at a discount

Want to keep your options open? This cheap Disney Plus deal is another good option.

This Disney Plus gift card, officially dubbed the 'Gift Subscription Card', marks the first time we've been able to give a Disney Plus sign-up to someone else - you could only get a membership using your own bank details beforehand, and there was no easy way of gifting the service to another person as a result. And although it's the same cost as a standard year of Disney Plus, that's still the cheapest way of buying it we've seen. Other than an offer that gives you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month , anyway (which sadly isn't available via the gift card).

Would you prefer a physical card to hand over this holiday season? No problem - actual Disney Plus Gift Subscription Cards are available in US Disney Stores, not to mention select Disneyland and Walt Disney Stores.

No matter whether you buy your gift card in physical or digital form, redeeming the subscription is easy; all you need to do is head over to DisneyPlus.com/redeememail, select the offer, and manually enter the code from the email you received. And that's it - there's no fuss.

Cheap Disney Plus subscription deal

Although you aren't able to grab a Disney Plus free trial with these cards, we'd say Disney Plus is worth the leap anyway. It's got well over 600 TV shows, movies, and documentaries on offer (including live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian), so there's plenty to keep us distracted over the holiday season. There's also something for everyone tucked away in there, with more to come over the next year like Marvel Avengers miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That makes it a solid gift for the household at large. But remember, it's for new subscribers only - no stacking of subscriptions is allowed.

For those who aren't convinced, don't worry - it's not the only price cut available on Disney Plus at the moment. If you'd prefer to shop around, you can get a free year of Disney Plus with Verizon via certain data plans. Because most of us need data anyway or may soon be in the market to upgrade, that's a no-brainer of an offer.