Your mom's favorite soccer player David Beckham stars in PES 2018

PES, the soccer game also known as "not FIFA, the other one" has signed up some star power for PES 2018. David Beckham, husband to Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer and father to a brood of Instagram stars, has joined the roster.

Fans will get to experience five "eras" of Beckham, from his start in the UK to his appearances in Spain, Italy, and the USA. Will you get to play through a Calvin Klein modelling shoot, or his wedding where he and Victoria sat on actual thrones? Unconfirmed.

If you're not a soccer fan, just know that Beckham is as big a celebrity as the sport gets. He had a 20-year career, won 19 major trophies, and was the first UK footballer to play in 100 UEFA Champions League games. Weirdly, he also recently made a cameo in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword as a shouty knight.

"It’s a great honor to join the roster of legends that work with Konami as PES Ambassadors," said the man himself. "I look forward to seeing my career represented in this fantastic game, and working with such a talented team of people who obviously love football as much as I do."

The PES series - called World Soccer: Winning Eleven in Japan - has been around since 2001, and versions have been made for everything from the Game Boy Advance to arcade machines. PES 2018 will be released on September 12 for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, and PC.