Xbox One S with four games for £180? Black Friday strikes gold again

It might not be the 'most powerful console' ever, but the Xbox One S is still a wonderful beast, offering HDR gaming and a 4K Blu-Ray player in one compact package. Currys currently has a deal that gets you said console with four games - Rocket League, DOOM, Forza 7 and Fallout 4 - all for £179.99 right now in a brilliant Black Friday gaming deal.

Of course, there are quite a few Black Friday Xbox One deals about, if this particular flavour doesn't whet your whistle. We're still waiting to see if there will be any Xbox One X deals, but at the moment, Microsoft's newest console is holding its price - although it did only come out this month.