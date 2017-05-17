Xbox is headed to the PC Gaming Show and it has some things to show you

Want to see everything Xbox that comes out of E3 this year? Make sure you tune into the PC Gaming Show. Our friends at GR+ sister site PC Gamer have confirmed that Xbox will be a sponsor and presenter at the event for the third year in a row; expect to hear more about how Microsoft is expanding its gaming products and services across Xbox, PC, and more.

Beam, the Microsoft-owned streaming service, will join the presentation to talk about its latest developments and featured games. Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Battletech, Total War: Warhammer 2, and more will also share the stage. The PC Gaming Show will begin on June 12 at 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST and you can catch it on Twitch, Beam, YouTube, and Facebook Live.