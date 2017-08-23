WWE 2K18 roster: Bobby Roode, Ember Moon and Maryse head up 37 new additions

Amid the chaos of Gamescom, WWE developer 2K games has unleashed another 37 names for the WWE 2K18 roster – with two completely new additions to the series scoring the most positive fan reaction.

Bobby Roode, who dropped the NXT Championship to Drew McIntyre on Sunday before being promoted to Smackdown Live two nights later, heads this week's all-star crop. It's nine years since we last saw him in videogame form, as part of the roster for PS3 and Xbox 360 effort TNA Impact.

He's joined by another long-time NXT wrestler expected to join Smackdown or Raw soon: Ember Moon who, at 28, is making her first ever appearance in a wresting game of any kind.

Following Moon are two ladies who've been AWOL from the series after taking some time away from WWE. Maryse last appeared in WWE 12, while Mickie James is back after making what many thought would be her swansong way back in WWE 11.

Also confirmed are Brutus Beefcake, Greg Valentine, Goldberg, Earthquake, Jim Neidhart, Larry Zbyszko, Edge, The Godfather, Eddie Guerrero, Daniel Bryan, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Ivory, Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Kerry Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Mojo Rawley, Zach Ryder, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, The Miz, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Randy Orton, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar.

Profiles for all the above will be added to our complete WWE 2K17 roster gallery imminently. WWE 2K18 is out on 17 October.