WWE 2K18 adds five new characters as DLC – including Elias and Drew McIntyre

It's not been the best of years for Holland or Scotland on the football pitch, with both failing to qualify for next year's World Cup. So here's a bit of good news for each nation on the pretend-sports front: Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre have just been added to WWE 2K18 as DLC.

The European duo form part of the 'NXT Generation' pack, which will set you back $9.99/£7.99 – or nowt, if you've already paid for the game's season pass. Also contained within are Raw crooner Elias Samson, female prospect Ruby Riot, and fluff-chested beastman Lars Sullivan, fresh off his victory over Kassius Ohno last weekend.

Dutchman Black's likeness is especially uncanny, with every detail of his numerous tattoos, and hair in his extensive beard, present and correct. Alright, I didn't count the hairs personally, but take my word that he looks the part.

There's still one more DLC character set to come: the Enduring Icons pack, starring Beth Phoenix, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff), and The Rock & Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson).

