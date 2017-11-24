A 55-inch 4K TV with HDR for less than $400? It's yours if you hurry

Need a new 4K TV to make the most of your new PS4 Pro or Xbox One X? What's that you say? Yes, but you want it for less than $400? Normally I'd say "good luck" and bid you adieu. But this is Black Friday, and we have the very best Black Friday gaming deals to be found. So you're in luck, friend. Check out this $380 TCL 55-inch 4K TV with HDR on Amazon while it's still in stock:

TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV with HDR: An affordable, solid-sized television with smart features, 4K resolution, and HDR support, making it the perfect gift for someone with a new PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, or just anyone who appreciates nice-looking pixels. Get yours for $380 (that's $220 off) from Amazon.

If right now you're asking yourself, "who is TCL, and are TCL TVs good," fret not. TCL is a China-based company that sells products under the BlackBerry and RCA labels. Samsung (widely known for their excellent TVs) has outsourced panel manufacture of its sets to TCL in the past. And if you're still in doubt, I encourage you to look at that 4.5 star rating with more than 1,000 reviews - whether they're a household name or not, obviously someone out there likes 'em.

