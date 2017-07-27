Wolfenstein 2's season pass DLC is a trio of Nazi-killing stories across the US, and it sounds pretty cool

Read more Check out our hands-on with Wolfenstein 2, "one of the smartest, most-entertaining, games you'll play in 2017"

BJ Blazkowicz may be a one-man army but there's still plenty of Nazi killing to go around in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' season pass. Publisher Bethesda revealed today that the DLC expansions for its upcoming alternate-history shooter will let players fight to liberate the good ol' USA as a trio of new characters.

Titled Wolfenstein 2: The Freedom Chronicles, the season pass will give players access to four packs (though you can also get the first one just by pre-ordering Wolfenstein 2).

The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero introduces you to to the three new protagonists with some brisk Nazi shooting. You can get this pack either by pre-ordering the game or by buying the season pass.

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe stars former pro quarterback Joseph Stallion as he fights Nazis all the way from Chicago's ruins into spaaaaaaaace.

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death puts you behind the silent scope of former OSS (the WW2-era CIA predecessor) assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrating Nazi bunkers in California to run down the mysterious "Operation San Andreas".

The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins completes the set with the Alaskan escapades of US Army hero Gerald Wilkins, who goes north to shut down "Operation Black Sun".

Bethesda says it will provide release dates and more details for the DLC packs "soon". It should be illuminating to experience Wolfenstein's Nazi-occupied world through the eyes of people who weren't comatose for most of it. I wonder if they'll have whisper-voiced internal monologues, too, or if that's a particular quirk of BJ's.

