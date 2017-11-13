Wolfenstein 2 season pass DLC starts on December 14, more episodes (and Nazi killing) through March

The season pass for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus will keep you killing Nazis all across the US of A (also the moon) through March of next year. Bethesda revealed the official release calendar for the game's three upcoming DLC episodes - the first, Episode Zero, came out last week - on its official website.

All three DLC episodes follow a different protagonist and serve as side stories to the campaign. You'll probably want to finish the main story before you start them, though, just to be safe.

Episode Zero: Released November 7 for both pre-order customers and season pass owners.

The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe: December 14 for season pass owners.

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death: January 30th for season pass owners.

The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins: March 2018 for season pass owners.

Episode Zero serves as a prologue for all three episodes, briefly introducing each of their heroes and their respective play styles: former football player "Gunslinger" Joe Stallion uses his rushing chops to literally charge through walls; "Agent Silent Death" Jessica Valiant specializes in stealth operations and stabbing Nazis in the kidney; and Captain Gerard "Captain Wilkins" Wilkins uses those weird battle stilts to fight for freedom high and low (listen, not everybody can have a cool gimmick). Bethesda says they all add up to "over nine hours" of gameplay.

If you let the return of BJ Blazkowicz slip by during the games mania of the last few weeks, consider this your opportunity to get caught up before the DLC begins in proper. Consult our Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus review if you're still not quite sure; we liked it quite a bit.