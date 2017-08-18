Win one of five Starcrash Blu-rays

Cult Italian SF epic Starcrash is coming to Blu-ray - and we have five copies to be won, courtesy of Stratx.

Originally released in 1978, cashing in on the Star Wars phenomenon which saw cinema go sci-fi crazed, it stars Hammer and Bond icon Caroline Munro as interplanetary pirate Stella Star, battling the sinister Count Zarth Arn, who's threatening the galaxy with a secret weapon of immense power...

Mix in a young David Hasselhoff as a cosmic prince, Christopher Plummer as the Emperor of the Universe and a score by the legendary John Barry and you have a pretty unique viewing experience.

To be in with a chance of winning a Blu-ray, simply answer this brain-teaser...