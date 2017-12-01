Win new Doctor Who book 100 Illustrated Adventures

Earlier this year, Puffin ran an official Doctor Who fan art competition. They received thousands of submissions, with entrants ranging from young children right through to people in their sixties.

New book Doctor Who: 100 Illustrated Adventures showcases some of the best entries. Focusing on 100 of the most beloved Who TV adventures (from both the classic and new series), it dedicates two pages to each one, with fan art accompanied by a synopsis of the story.

We have six copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simple answer the art-themed question below!

100 Illustrated Adventures is published by BBC Children's Books in hardback, RRP £20.00.