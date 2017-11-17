Win a pair of tickets to convention For the Love of Sci-Fi

Independently-run fan convention For the Love of Sci-Fi is returning to Manchester for its third event next weekend. It takes place at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December.



Guests attending include: Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner; action hero Dolph Lundgren; Knight Rider’s David Hasselhoff; The Empire Strikes Back’s Billy Dee Williams; Gremlins star Zach Galligan; and Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson.



All manner of movie-accurate prop replicas will be on display too, including a Viper craft from Battlestar Galactica, the Ecto-mobile from Ghostbusters, and a Batwing from Tim Burton’s Batman.



Other attractions include a Cantina bar, a funfair, lightsaber training sessions, and a performance by the Piccadilly Symphony Orchestra, as well as steampunk and gaming zones.



We have a pair of full weekend tickets to give away (plus choice of after party on either day), total value £100. To put your name in the hat to win them, answer the question below.

Please note: this competition will close at midday on Monday 20 November. We will contact the winner on Tuesday 21 November.





