"Why do we have to wait ‘til January?!" – The best reactions to the Star Trek Discovery mid-season finale are here

Star Trek Discovery is fast becoming the show that you’ll wish you got on board with sooner. The mid-season finale has aired and – if these Twitter reactions are anything to go by, at least – you’re going to want to fire up CBS Access/Netflix and boldly binge the first half of the season before January (if you haven’t already). Spoilers for Star Trek Discovery to follow…

Oh boy, where to begin? There were climactic showdowns, historic Trek moments, and, maybe, just maybe, the re-appearance of the Mirror Universe.

The perfect mid-season finale: SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.

While January isn’t too far away, try telling that to the fans of the show who are feverishly trying to work out what the hell happened. Still, the show delivered the goods and left everyone wanting more.

O...M...G! 💙 #StarTrekDiscoverySo many questions. Is Tyler actually Voq? Is Stamets becoming the traveler? Is Cornwell actually Lethe? Was Georgiou delicious? Will Lorca get Lasik? Why do we have to wait till January?!?! #LLAP 🖖 pic.twitter.com/KP2Qr14Bt213 November 2017

Michael vs. Kol

We finally got to see the two go head-to head – and it didn’t disappoint. There was even a neat, symbolic moment right at the very end of the clash, in case you missed it.

The fight scene between Michael and Lol was awesome - a nice modern update of those Kirk-Klingon fight scenes. Love that she grabbed Captain Georgiou's badge off Kol as she jumped off railing. Nice move. #StarTrekDiscovery13 November 2017

#SpoilerAlert “We can rebuild him… We have the technology…” 🔥 @MrKenMitchell #KOL #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/UBkD1sVDKZ13 November 2017

Praise: ENGAGE

So, yeah… everyone loves this show. It’s smart, funny – and has plenty of heart. But is it, as some say, the best Star Trek TV show ever? You can be the judge of that…

#StarTrekDiscovery is KILLING it tonight. Amazing episode. I haven't been this excited since Voyager engaged the Borg. @startrekcbs13 November 2017

There has never been a shot like this in the history of televised #StarTrek. Absolutely incredible work from the @startrekcbs production team! #IntoTheForestIGo pic.twitter.com/aLIm60oDYX13 November 2017

That finale went by so fast, it felt like 20 min. I was screaming, "Badass Burnham!" during her showdown with Kol. Also freaking out about Stamets. #StarTrekDiscovery13 November 2017

#StarTrekDiscovery this takes us into new territory. Intelligent science fiction. Best show yet13 November 2017

#StarTrekDiscovery Ep9: Now this was a great Trek episode. Well told, well acted and well written. Loved every minute of it. Love how the show is evolving. What does January bring? Hopefully plenty of great stories to come. A+13 November 2017

More reflections (because of mirrors, geddit?!)

The big cliffhanger involved the crew lost in space, cast adrift, and heading to parts unknown. Is it the Mirror Universe – of goatee Spock fame – or somewhere else entirely? Bad news: no one really knows. Good news: we’ve only got two months to wait to find out.

Attempting to pinpoint location. Whereabouts are unknown. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kbh7sz9OQB13 November 2017

the plot twist for #StarTrekDiscovery will be this is a mirror of "mirror mirror" in a mirror pic.twitter.com/1VsWaNNFVv13 November 2017

Star Trek Discovery heading to the mirror universe. Niiiiiiiiice. Hopefully they stay there for several episodes and not just a one off.13 November 2017

For more Star Trek: Discovery content, check out this amazing theory hinting at a spy in the crew, as well as every Easter egg hidden in Star Trek Discovery (so far)

Image: CBS