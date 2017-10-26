"What were they thinking?!?": Players react (poorly) to the strange new Sonic Forces demo

If you want to try out Sonic Forces a few weeks early, a demo for the game is available now on the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop and Japanese PlayStation Store. You can make a Japanese account if you want to try it out - and here’s how on Switch - though, um, you may not want to go through the effort in this specific case. I'm not just being a 3D Sonic naysayer here, there's one very strange aspect of the demo that's souring just about everybody who plays it: you can only play for a minute at a time.

The demo includes three stages: one where you try out modern Sonic (read: long-legged and green-eyed), one as classic Sonic (chubby and impatient), and one as the customizable "avatar" character (original, do not steal). They appear to be full stages from the game, but you can only play each one for a minute before the screen fades to black and a trailer starts playing. This has provoked significant consternation among players.

Sonic Forces demo is timed pic.twitter.com/8ezN8ppqdmOctober 25, 2017

I think what hurts the Sonic Forces demo the MOST is the goddamn time limit. What were they thinking?!?October 25, 2017

If the 2D splendor of Sonic Mania has you hopeful for an equally good 3D Sonic game, you may want to start tempering your expectations now. Most of the reactions I saw didn't seem like they would have improved much given extra time to play.

So there's a Sonic Forces demo on the Japanese Switch eShop and uh...Hoo boy it's not good.October 25, 2017

But! Not everybody's having a rotten time with the Sonic Forces demo. Maybe it'll work for you, too?

Positive time.- This Sonic Forces demo performs so much better than the E3 one for Switch.- Getting good at Modern is fun.- Good music.October 25, 2017

I tried the Sonic Forces demo. It’s pretty cool but I wish it didn’t had a time limit.October 26, 2017

After seeing demo gameplay for #SONICFORCES my only complaint so far is the in game dialogue for modern sonicOctober 26, 2017

Broke: the sonic forces demo is bad because it ends after one minuteWoke: sega has blessed up with hardcore speedrun trainingOctober 25, 2017

