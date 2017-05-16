Westworld season 2 spoiler: REDACTED is still alive

Now, just in case it wasn't clear: spoilers ahead.

A lot of people (and artificial people) died over the course of Westworld's inaugural season. But it turns out one who many assumed was dead is, in fact, still alive. Have you guessed who yet? It's head of security Ashley Stubbs, played by Luke Hemsworth.

In the second-to-last episode, some malfunctioning androids seemed to take Stubbs out of the game. But nope, Hemsworth explained in a recent interview with the Huffington Post that his character is just getting some R&R. "Physically? He’s well. He’s doing alright. Just taking a sabbatical," the actor said.

To which I say: Is that because you're a robot, Hemsworth?! Tell us! If you're a robot you have to say so, you know. Actually, it turns out Hemsworth doesn't know. "[Showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are] very good at keeping those things secret and not telling me ... so your guess is as good as mine."

Images: HBO