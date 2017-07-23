A Westworld season 2 teaser is here - and it's a bloody robot rebellion!

HBO turned SDCC's Hall H into a bloody, dusty palace of decadence when the first trailer for Westworld season 2 dropped. If you'd missed the casual violence and bizarre plottings of the humans and hosts, then you ought to be happy with what's on offer here.

Alright, so season 1 ended on an absolute corker: the tying together of all those darned timelines saw the androids taking over the park. Well, of course, I mean we did see the park creator shot in cold blood! Now it looks as though it's business as usual for the are-they-aren't-they sentient creations of the wild west.

Images: HBO