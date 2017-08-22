"We’re thinking [Stranger Things] will be a four-season thing and then out," say Duffer brothers

Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Looking forward to season 2? Well, appreciate it while you’ve got it, because our time with the Hawkins A.V. Club may be coming to an end sooner than we thought. In a recent interview with Vulture, Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the show will be getting a season 3 (yay!), possibly a season 4 (more yay!) and then be done (uh... definitely not yay).

"We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer said, instantly transforming my perception of season 2 from 'more of a good thing' to 'a good thing that's halfway over and has gone by too soon.' Sidenote: Is this how I was supposed to feel at my high school graduation?

Matt chimed in, more or less agreeing with his brother. "I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year." And yeah, I can see that. We're already graduating from the Demogorgon - a dimension-hopping bipedal nightmare made of teeth and claws - to something much, much bigger and more menacing. It's hard to imagine where the series will go after the season 2 trailer teased a giant spider monster in the sky.

So do the Duffer brothers have a plan on where they'd like to resolve the stories of Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Eleven and all the rest of the Stranger Things crew? Maybe, at least from a logical standpoint. "They’re going to have to get the fuck out of this town!" Ross told Vulture. "It’s ridiculous!"

Stranger Things season 2 premieres October 27 on Netflix.