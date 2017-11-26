Well, these Pokemon Xmas tree decorations are adorable... and going cheap today

Christmas trees are always sparkly beacons of joy. They light the living room in times of darkness, and generously spread their needles throughout the home. But they rarely contain enough game-related baubles or trinkets. If you're a fan of Pokemon or all things Nintendo, now is the time to right this heinous wrong. ThinkGeek have these delightful Pokeball baubles, and they're currently 20% off as a Black Friday gaming deal on site.

4x Pokemon Xmas tree baubles $19.99 (was $24.99): Make your festive period even more geeky with these adorable Pokemon Christmas tree decorations. Ho ho, and indeed, ho.

In fact, you can get plenty of Pokemon-themed Christmas goodies right now. There are some lovely mugs to hold all that eggnog (or beverage of your choice), and they're reduced by a rather reasonable 47%, weighing in at $7.99. Check them out.

Pokeball Mug - $7.99 (was $14.99): If you want a mug shaped like a Pokeball, this is for you. Fill it with hot liquid and get your Lickitung in there.

Plus, there's a very striking headscarf shaped like a Jigglypuff which is guaranteed to counter the effects of ANY mistletoe this holiday season. Keep those kisses well away from your face for only $11.99.

Jigglypuff scarf with hood - $11.99 (was $19.99): Quite frankly, it's a crime against fashion to not be wearing this Pokemon scarf all the time.

Want more deals? Here are all our main Black Friday articles to help you save a little cash for Christmas...