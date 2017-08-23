Watch us try God's Trigger, AKA co-op Hotline Miami but with zombies and angels

How to build on the one-hit-kill tactical hyperviolence of Hotline Miami? Hm… Why not do it all with a friend? That's the idea behind God's Trigger, the new top-down co-op action game GR+'s own Zoe Delahunty-Light and James Jarvis got to try out at Gamescom this week. Turns out tearing through killer zombies as a sword-wielding angel and a fugitive from hell is a lot easier with teamwork. Watch the video and see how they did.

God's Trigger is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in early 2018. Check out more of our Gamescom coverage with a look at how Assassin's Creed Origins recreates ancient Egyptian landmarks and our shot at Middle-earth: Shadow of War's Mounted Massacre mission.