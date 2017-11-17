Watch this new Ni no Kuni 2 trailer from the Golden Joystick Awards

If you were watching the Golden Joystick Awards with us, you just saw a beautiful new trailer for Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom. No need to go scrambling around on YouTube to watch it again, we have the whole thing ready for unlimited viewing right here. And if you weren't tuned into the Joysticks, don't worry, I won't tell my boss if you still check out the trailer. I couldn't stand to deprive anybody of all those vibrant vistas and adorably furry ears.

The trailer gives you a look at overworld exploration, a revised combat system, and some of the grand tactical battles using the cute Higgledies (they're elemental sprites who serve main character Evan, much like how Pikmin gladly follow the commands of Captain Olimar). We also get to see the beginnings of the betrayal that casts the young king out from his domain, and some of the big boss battles that stand between him and his triumphant return. That freaky, fireball-throwing demon lion thing looks like an early favorite to me.

It's been almost seven years since Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch came out in December 2010 - we quite enjoyed it in our official review, though some players bounced off its old-school JRPG sensibilities. Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will be released on January 19, 2018, so at least you don't have much waiting left to do the sequel. For more news and general video game good times, make sure to check out all of our coverage or the Golden Joystick Awards.