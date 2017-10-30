Watch these Super Mario Odyssey highlights from players (including a nap with a puppy)

Super Mario Odyssey has been out for a weekend, and Nintendo Switch just recently got built-in support for sharing videos to Twitter and other social networks - you can do the math. Players around the world are sharing their favorite moments from their journeys with Mario and Cappy, and they're a ton of fun to watch, whether you're looking for new stuff to do in-game or just want to see Mario take a nap with a puppy.

Beware that several of these player-made highlights could be considered mild spoilers, since so much of Odyssey's appeal lies in its many pleasant surprises. I've tried to steer clear of anything that's really secret, so I wouldn't worry about it too much unless you want to start the game 100-percent fresh.

First things first: I promised you Mario napping with a puppy, and I intend to deliver on that promise.

( Mario Odyssey spoilers ??)I found the best part of the game I'm done back to work pic.twitter.com/pxmWgAkoG9October 28, 2017

Mario is a friend to all animals. Except for bipedal turtles. He hates those.

That bird just landed on my head while I was relaxing on the bench. #mario #nintendo #nintendoswitch #supermarioodyssey #marioodyssey pic.twitter.com/GZHwFC9jUmOctober 30, 2017

When your day job involves leaping across bottomless chasms, you have to do something to liven up jump rope.

When you want to finish odyssey but the true game is Motocross jumprope #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/wFbXd5kgA5October 30, 2017

Not even Mario has an easy time getting through a New York - er, New Donk, sorry - crowd. Hey, I'm jumpin' here!

The development team of Super Mario Odyssey went to New York once and developed the most true to life challenge they could think of pic.twitter.com/exPoULTclMOctober 30, 2017

No one's ever made their first jump.

Super Mario Odyssey is AWESOME! #SuperMarioOdyssey #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ey7qtdvVLUOctober 30, 2017

Sometimes you just need to climb into a hole in a tree and start singing.

Making Mario sing pic.twitter.com/QN768i25b0October 30, 2017

All that in mind, Reggie sums the whole thing up pretty well.

After finishing the main story of odyssey, here's my in depth review of the game pic.twitter.com/ZZZsS3WZ1ROctober 28, 2017

Don't miss our Super Mario Odyssey review for a more holistic look at the many strengths of Mario's new adventure. And you can rejoice in the tale of how Nintendo took the Switch from underdog to holiday must-have in less than a year.