Watch the very cool (and very NSFW) trailer for Altered Carbon - Netflix's answer to Westworld

CAUTION: In case you somehow skipped the headline, this trailer is NSFW. While not terribly graphic, there are definitely enough naked bodies to get you in trouble should someone catch you viewing it at work. You've been warned!

Welcome to a world without death. Or at least not permanent death. In Netflix's new series Altered Carbon (based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name), humanity has discovered a way to transfer consciousness between bodies. This has made death less of an existential crisis and more of an inconvenience - at least for the uber-rich who can afford it.

The story follows Kovacs, a revolutionary fighter who became an unwilling recipient of this consciousness transfer. The process was arranged by a shady billionaire who was killed and brought back in a different body, and needed someone who could solve his own murder. Kovacs has been dead for centuries, so this new world is unfamiliar to him.

At the same time, a detective with a mysterious past becomes interested in Kovacs' resurrection, a crew of interstellar soldiers who look like they were pulled from a live-action Halo adaptation might also be on Kovacs' tail, and there's an artificial intelligence that models itself after Edgar Allen Poe.

Yeah. It's a lot to wrap your head around at first, but it sounds like the show will bring up a lot of questions regarding the nature of humanity while telling a noir-style detective story set in a Blade Runner-esque cyberpunk world. In other words: this could be the streaming service's answer to Westworld, and it will surely dominate pop culture conversation when it arrives on February 2, 2018.