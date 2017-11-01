Watch The Rock and Xbox do something nice in this garbage fire world

The world seems like a pretty bleak place at the moment, so you owe it to yourself to take a self-care break and watch these videos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprising children in the name of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Johnson partnered up with Xbox to bring Murat, Emily and Maria a special Xbox One X (before its official release on November 7) customized with a holiday message and Johnson's Brahma bull logo. He surprised them on the set of his new movie, Skyscraper, where his special guests also got personalized director chairs, a private tour of the set and exotic car rides.

"16 years ago, Dwayne Johnson was on-stage with Bill Gates to help announce the original Xbox. We’re excited to be working with Dwayne again to show there is no power greater than X," says Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox.

You can donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation here.