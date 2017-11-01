Popular

Watch The Rock and Xbox do something nice in this garbage fire world

The world seems like a pretty bleak place at the moment, so you owe it to yourself to take a self-care break and watch these videos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprising children in the name of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. I'm not crying, you're crying. 

After months of #DwantaClaus🎅🏾 planning, our big MAKE A WISH day has finally come. Tomorrow, Tues, Oct 31st, our #SkyscraperMovie set will welcome three VERY special kids and their families. As always, whenever special kids visit, I make sure my movie sets are like Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. All love, all fun and all the sweets you can eat for FREE! All my teams are flying in to help make this special - @sevenbucksprod @sevenbucksds @garciacompanies and our awesome partners @makeawishamerica @makeawishintl as well as, @microsoft and @Xbox. And course, #DwantaClaus🎅🏾 will be waiting with open arms and a song to sing. But no tequila because everyone’s underage. 😂 So excited for tomorrow. Gonna be an amazing day that we’ve officially titled LIGHTS, CAMERA, LOVE.. IN ACTION. #MakeAWish #Emily #Maria #Murat #Dwanta🎅🏾

I’ll take tears of joy anytime. Bring it in here for my hug, Murat, Emily and Maria. Our big MAKE A WISH day on set was AWESOME with my guests and their lovely families. As a father and a man, hugs like this mean the world to me. This is my reminder that this will always be the best part of fame. Much more to share with you guys from our visit. Stay tuned. We had a BLAST! #MakeAWishDay #OnSet #SkyscraperMovie @makeawishintl @makeawishamerica

Johnson partnered up with Xbox to bring Murat, Emily and Maria a special Xbox One X (before its official release on November 7) customized with a holiday message and Johnson's Brahma bull logo. He surprised them on the set of his new movie, Skyscraper, where his special guests also got personalized director chairs, a private tour of the set and exotic car rides. 

"16 years ago, Dwayne Johnson was on-stage with Bill Gates to help announce the original Xbox. We’re excited to be working with Dwayne again to show there is no power greater than X," says Aaron Greenberg, GM of Games Marketing at Xbox.

You can donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation here. 