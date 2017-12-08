Watch the RIDICULOUS spoiler in this Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser (if you dare)

You’d be forgiven for thinking you never want to see another Star Wars: The Last Jedi teaser for as long as you live. They’ve all sort of jumbled into one big hotchpotch of Jedi japes, and Porgs, haven’t they? Except this one is special. This one ruins one of the movie’s coolest moments. What is going on? Spoilers follow...

Are you ready? In the final seconds of the clip, a brand-new piece of footage emerges: Rey swinging Kylo Ren’s lightsaber.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. She probably hasn’t turned to the Dark Side. Maybe she’s being a Good Samaritan and helping him retrieve it? Or – and this is pretty likely – Kylo and Rey are joining forces in Snoke’s throne room (check out the Praetorian Guards) – and she picks up the lightsaber in the melee.

Director Rian Johnson has a list of ‘no fly’ spoilers that can’t be revealed before the movie’s release. This, apparently, isn’t one of them. Which begs the question: how crazy is The Last Jedi going to be?

Even if this moment is fair game to show off, I still wish I hadn’t seen it. It beggars believe that the Star Wars marketing team would spoil such a great visual, one that would’ve made me genuinely gasp while watching it, at the end of a throwaway teaser filled with recycled material. Whoever gave this the green light is going on my naughty list.

(PS: I am so, so sorry I ruined the moment for you but, hey, you were warned…)

Image: Lucasfilm