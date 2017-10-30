Watch the PlayStation livestream of Paris Games Week and catch all the news as it happens

E3, Gamescom, and PAX West are all behind us, but the season of game industry conventions isn't over just yet - Paris Games Week is starting soon. Sony plans to announce seven new PS4 games during the show, and have set up a livestream where you can tune in to see every reveal as it happens.

Just fire up the stream above by 8am Pacific / 3pm GMT to catch what the PlayStation Blog calls "an introductory livestream featuring 21 game updates, including seven all-new game announcements for PS4 and PSVR". After that, starting at 9am Pacific / 4pm GMT, Sony will hold its Media Showcase, which will provide "an exclusive new look at the next wave of huge PlayStation titles".

It's not clear what the difference is between the showcase itself and the pre-showcase since both seem to be focused on upcoming PlayStation 4 games, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

Technically, Paris Games Week itself doesn't start until November 1, and runs until November 5. While it features many other exhibitors, Sony has historically been one of the biggest at the show. Last year Paris Games Week featured more than two dozen games playable across PS4 and PSVR, and it was where Sony debuted Detroit: Become Human in 2015.

Some are hoping for major reveals like Bloodborne 2, but personally I'll just be happy if we get to see more of the Horizon Zero Dawn DLC Frozen Wilds, God of War, and/or The Last of Us Part 2. What about you? What's on your wishlist for the show? Let us know in the comments, and tune in when the stream goes live.