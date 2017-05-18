Watch the Destiny 2 reveal livestream right here, starting at 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST

Destiny 2 is about to be laid bare after years of anticipation, and you can watch it all happen right here. Bungie will share the first ever public gameplay footage of Destiny 2 on its Twitch channel starting at 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST, with an hour-long countdown to the event beginning at 9 am PDT / 5 pm BST.

While you wait for the future of Destiny to unfold, why not read up on what we know so far? We have some compelling arguments about Destiny 2's story as well as a bunch of hints that we gleaned from the Destiny 2 cinematic trailer.