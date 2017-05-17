Watch Ridley Scott explain how Alien's chestburster scene was done

Alien's chestburster scene is one of the most famous moments in cinema, but did you ever wonder how they made all that gorey magic happen without any digital effects? Alien (and Alien: Covenant) director Ridley Scott broke the process down for us step by step in a fascinating video interview which you really have to watch if you've ever enjoyed an Alien film. This is how it all began.

Does Scott's new movie measure up to the world of terror glimpsed in the original Alien? Read our Alien: Covenant review and find out, and if you've already seen it, read the 8 questions we have after watching Alien: Covenant.