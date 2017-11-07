Celebrate the 10th N7 day with a video on the history of the world according to Mass Effect

The latest story of Mass Effect: Andromeda might take place hundreds of years in the future, but actually the Mass Effect story actually begins more than a billion years in the past. You could play through the original trilogy (again), read all the novels, and scan Wikis for hours, or you could just watch our handy primer video - with a big spoiler warning for the old games, obviously - to get caught up on Milky Way events before you head off to a new galaxy. The choice is yours, commander. Er, pathfinder. I meant pathfinder. Sorry.

