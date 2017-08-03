Want a free Xbox One X? Hope you like eating Taco Bell

Xbox One X (formerly known as Project Scorpio) will go on sale November 7 for $499. But you can get one two months early for just $5 if you're lucky. Microsoft has partnered with Taco Bell for an Xbox One X giveaway, and all you need to do to win is buy a Steak Quesarito $5 Box.

Microsoft notes that "a potential winner will be notified on an average of every 10 minutes," so you might actually stand a chance if you're a regular TB connoisseur. Winners will receive not only an Xbox One X console, but a copy of Forza Motorsport 7 and a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription as well.

Fun fact: here's what it looked like when Taco Bell and Microsoft teamed up waaaay back in 2001 to promote the original Xbox:

Oh god, the hair gel. The copious, excessive hair gel. And don't forget the special Xbox 360 with Taco Bell branding - it's one of the most valuable special edition consoles in the world! Anyway, the Xbox One X giveaway promo will run from August 31 to October 4. Hope you're hungry!