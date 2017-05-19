Venom solo movie snags Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, with Zombieland director also onboard

Tom Hardy will be switching comic universes from DC to Marvel. Sony Pictures revealed today that the man once known as Bane will be playing Eddie Brock in the Venom solo movie, coming to theaters next year.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoumMay 19, 2017

Variety also reports that the film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the 2009 comedy-horror Zombieland. Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are writing the script, with Rosenberg's biggest claims to fame being Con Air and Gone in 60 Seconds, while Pinkner's best known for writing on Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Fringe.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal are set to produce the film, and between the three of them, they've helped kickstart the superhero genre with movies like Iron Man. That's good, right? Well, they also helped produce the abominable Amazing Spider-Man films.

The talent attached is kind of all over the place in terms of quality, so I'm not really sure what to expect. But at any rate, it won't be long before we see what comes of this production - Venom is set to premiere October 5, 2018.

The Venom solo movie has been in development (or at least planning stages) for years, and it was only early last year that it saw progress. No one knows what it'll be about or who the anti-hero will fight if not Spider-Man, but we have some ideas on how to make it work.