Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's launch trailer is full of explosions, treasure, and drama

Just a few days left until the standalone Uncharted 4 spin-off, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy can discover the untapped paradise of your PS4 hard drive. To celebrate the game's impending launch, Sony and Naughty Dog have released one final trailer - and it's got all the beautiful locales, deadly traps, exciting set pieces, and expertly-crafted drama you've come to expect from the series.

If you're still not sold, here's a little snippet from our review: "This is a much more nuanced form of Uncharted storytelling that still combines the combat, treasure-hunting and witty one-liners of old, but this time around it's the character growth that will draw you in. There’s a depth there that just hasn’t existed before, both for the heroines and other characters including new villain Asav."

Personally, I'm generally excited for anything tangentially related to Claudia Black, so I'm in regardless. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy launches August 22.