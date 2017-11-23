Uncharted 4 is $15 for Black Friday. Sorry, maybe you didn't hear me: Uncharted 4 is *fifteen dollars*

Look, I know it's a year-and-a-half old game, but Uncharted 4: A Thief's End is still a drop-dead gorgeous adventure, and absolutely worth owning. If you've somehow avoided picking it up before now, it's easily one of the best Black Friday gaming deals of 2017: get it from Amazon for $15. Fifteen dollars!

Already got a copy? Well, that's the good thing about this, the most shop-tastic of holidays - there are still plenty of amazing PS4 Black Friday deals to be had, including Assassin's Creed Origins for $42 on the PlayStation Store. Check 'em out!